Clown universe: "They haven't yet been able to show whether the vaccine prevents infection. So even when someone is vaccinated, they need to protect themselves and others." - Ontario Associate Medical Officer, Dr. Yaffe
but a study of the 300 or so who supposedly spread the WuVirus asymptomatically showed that the virus was NOT spread by them.......... the medical community is largely useless and 'experts' are a danger