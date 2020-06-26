And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man.

They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all. Even thus shall it be in the day … More

They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all.



Even thus shall it be in the day when the Son of man is revealed.

Whosoever shall seek to save his life shall lose it; and whosoever shall lose his life shall preserve it.