Co-Founder of Evolution: Behind the Universe Is Intelligent and Conscious Direction.
Alfred Russel Wallace is co-discoverer of the theory of evolution by natural selection along with with Charles Darwin. But unlike Darwin, he believed the universe was created by intelligent design. January 8 each year is his birthday, and this short video was prepared in honor of Wallace's birthday this month.
