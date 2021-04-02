Clicks1
World Over - 2021-04-02 - Mike Pompeo with Raymond Arroyo
World Over - 2021-04-02 - Mike Pompeo with Raymond Arroyo

MIKE POMPEO, former US Secretary of State under President Trump joins us to discuss the growing humanitarian crisis and lawlessness at the US-Mexico border, the World Health Organization's findings on the origins of COVID and much more.
