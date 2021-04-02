Clicks1
World Over - 2021-04-02 - Mike Pompeo with Raymond Arroyo MIKE POMPEO, former US Secretary of State under President Trump joins us to discuss the growing humanitarian crisis and lawlessness at the US-Mexico border, the World Health Organization's findings on the origins of COVID and much more.
MIKE POMPEO, former US Secretary of State under President Trump joins us to discuss the growing humanitarian crisis and lawlessness at the US-Mexico border, the World Health Organization's findings on the origins of COVID and much more.
