Germany's domestic intelligence agency is putting some members of the anti-lockdown 'Querdenker' protest movement under surveillance. It allows authorities to collect data on individuals and groups, … More

Germany's domestic intelligence agency is putting some members of the anti-lockdown 'Querdenker' protest movement under surveillance. It allows authorities to collect data on individuals and groups, who are suspected of spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation about the pandemic. The German interior ministry said the movement had extremist tendencies. It fears its influence could last beyond the end of the pandemic. DW