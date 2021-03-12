President Joe Biden Signs American Rescue Plan Into Law | EWTN News Nightly President Joe Biden--in the Oval Office Thursday--signed into law the American Rescue Plan that will pump direct cash into … More





President Joe Biden--in the Oval Office Thursday--signed into law the American Rescue Plan that will pump direct cash into millions of Americans’ bank accounts. Pro-Life groups warn the legislation hands over millions in cash to the abortion industry. Earlier attempts to prevent the money from paying for abortions failed. The president did not take any questions from reporters and they were quickly ushered out, as both the president and vice president walked out. Also, tonight the president goes on TV, in prime-time, to address the nation as it marks one year since the virus began slamming the world, killing or sickening millions. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President Joe Biden Signs American Rescue Plan Into Law | EWTN News NightlyPresident Joe Biden--in the Oval Office Thursday--signed into law the American Rescue Plan that will pump direct cash into millions of Americans’ bank accounts. Pro-Life groups warn the legislation hands over millions in cash to the abortion industry. Earlier attempts to prevent the money from paying for abortions failed. The president did not take any questions from reporters and they were quickly ushered out, as both the president and vice president walked out. Also, tonight the president goes on TV, in prime-time, to address the nation as it marks one year since the virus began slamming the world, killing or sickening millions. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly