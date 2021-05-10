Clicks8
May 11 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 16,5-11. Jesus said to his disciples: "Now I am going to the one who sent me, and not one of you asks me, 'Where are …More
May 11 The Gospel breski1
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 16,5-11.
Jesus said to his disciples: "Now I am going to the one who sent me, and not one of you asks me, 'Where are you going?'
But because I told you this, grief has filled your hearts.
But I tell you the truth, it is better for you that I go. For if I do not go, the Advocate will not come to you. But if I go, I will send him to you.
And when he comes he will convict the world in regard to sin and righteousness and condemnation:
sin, because they do not believe in me;
righteousness, because I am going to the Father and you will no longer see me;
condemnation, because the ruler of this world has been condemned."
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 16,5-11.
Jesus said to his disciples: "Now I am going to the one who sent me, and not one of you asks me, 'Where are you going?'
But because I told you this, grief has filled your hearts.
But I tell you the truth, it is better for you that I go. For if I do not go, the Advocate will not come to you. But if I go, I will send him to you.
And when he comes he will convict the world in regard to sin and righteousness and condemnation:
sin, because they do not believe in me;
righteousness, because I am going to the Father and you will no longer see me;
condemnation, because the ruler of this world has been condemned."