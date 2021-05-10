May 11 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 16,5-11. Jesus said to his disciples: "Now I am going to the one who sent me, and not one of you asks me, 'Where are … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 16,5-11.

Jesus said to his disciples: "Now I am going to the one who sent me, and not one of you asks me, 'Where are you going?'

But because I told you this, grief has filled your hearts.

But I tell you the truth, it is better for you that I go. For if I do not go, the Advocate will not come to you. But if I go, I will send him to you.

And when he comes he will convict the world in regard to sin and righteousness and condemnation:

sin, because they do not believe in me;

righteousness, because I am going to the Father and you will no longer see me;

condemnation, because the ruler of this world has been condemned."