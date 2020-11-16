Was Transferal of Secretary of State’s Funds Only A Smoke Screen?

The Vatican announced on November 4 that the funds of the Secretary of State were transferred until November 1 to the Vatican’s Investment Bank APSA.
MarcoTosatti.com (November 12) fears that this announcement was only a smoke screen because it allows almost any interpretation.
It speaks only about the own funds of the Secretary of State and leaves aside the foundations, and "other people's funds" that seem to remain in the hands of the SoS.
Thus, only the "damaged funds" which lost a lot of money would have been transferred to the Vatican’s Investment Bank APSA.
Picture: Pietro Parolin, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsLrjgknmwnd
Clicks18
- Report
Social networks