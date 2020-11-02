Police hand £10,000 fine after christening party with 'up to 50 guests'

West Midlands Police released boydyworn footage of the moment police officers disperse a christening party where 'up to 50 guests' attended. The event was taking place in Wolverhampton in 'a blatant … More

West Midlands Police released boydyworn footage of the moment police officers disperse a christening party where 'up to 50 guests' attended. The event was taking place in Wolverhampton in 'a blatant breach of Covid-19 restrictions', said the police. Guests had travelled from as far afield as London for the pre-planned party which included hired marquees, DJ decks and live musicians. The organiser suggested there 20 guests, however officers on the scene saw many more people and it’s believed more than 40 were present. Subscribe to The Telegraph on YouTube ► youtube.com/…annel/UCPgLNge0xqQHWM5B5EFH9Cg Get the latest headlines: telegraph.co.uk Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK's best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.