Msgr. Reilly was transferred (February 28) to a home for retired priests and will no longer be living at the Monastery of the Precious Blood. He spent 26 years helping many, many people at the Precious Blood Monastery.He is also the founder of The Helper's of God's Precious Infants, which is the method of sidewalk counseling used throughout the world.Reilly many pro lifers how to sidewalk counsel: a tireless servant of the unborn and their moms.