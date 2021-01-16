Our Lady of Consolation "Loving Mother of the Redeemer, gate of heaven, star of the sea, assist your people who have fallen yet strive to rise again. To the wonderment of nature you bore your … More

"Loving Mother of the Redeemer, gate of heaven, star of the sea, assist your people who have fallen yet strive to rise again. To the wonderment of nature you bore your Creator!"" Saturdays are devoted to Our Blessed Lady. May she pray for us, and keep us under her mantle of protection and motherly care. This icon of the Virgin Mother, attributed to Antoniazzo Romano, and dating to the 14th-century is entitled 'Our Lady of Consolation'. It is enshrined in the church of Santa Maria della Consolazione al Foro Romano in Rome.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr