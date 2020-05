Happy 100th, Saint John Paul II, on May 18 2020!

Thank you for: 1. Visiting México; 2. Canonizing and beatifying so many Saints (including San Juan Diego, and Bl. Anna Katharina Emmerick; 3. your love for the Virgin Mary, and adding Mysteries to … More

Thank you for: 1. Visiting México; 2. Canonizing and beatifying so many Saints (including San Juan Diego, and Bl. Anna Katharina Emmerick; 3. your love for the Virgin Mary, and adding Mysteries to the Rosary; 4. Divine Mercy Sunday; 5. for your Evangelization and many Travels--before you, I never really paid attention to the Pope!