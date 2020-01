Does Francis Suffer from an Unresolved Problem?

Francis carries with him an unresolved problem, AldoMariaValli.it (January 6) believes, observing that this usually hidden problem comes to the surface from time to time.Argentinean friends told Valli that in Buenos Aires Bergoglio’s face was “always gloomy” like the face of somebody “who harboured resentment.”Therefore, Valli supposes that when Bergoglio became Pope, he superimposed a smiling face which explains why every now and then the old face re-emerges.As examples, he gives Francis hitting a Chinese woman and a Chilean nun , and his strange behaviour in Loreto when people wanted to kiss his ring.