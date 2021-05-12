President Joe Biden Meets Virtually with Several Governors as Push to Vaccinate More Americans President Joe Biden met virtually Tuesday with several governors from both sides of the political aisle … More





President Joe Biden met virtually Tuesday with several governors from both sides of the political aisle to discuss efforts to get more Americans vaccinated, as rates of vaccinations fall while cases do as well. President Biden also announced free rides are being offered by Uber and Lyft to get people to vaccination sites. He's also pushing to get community colleges and faith groups more involved at the local level to meet people where they are and build trust in the vaccines among those not ready to roll up their sleeves. Meanwhile, an update was given on the Colonial Fuel Pipeline cyberattack and concerns over price spikes. The company says it is working to get things up and going by the weekend. Due to the shutdown and in order to alleviate shortages, the EPA announced it is issuing an emergency fuel waiver involving vapor pressure requirements in places like Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.