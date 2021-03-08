Serenissima Numismata Respublicana a Duce Francisco Loredan cum Rosa Aurea SS. Clementis PP. XIII

Serenissima Numismata Respublicana a Duce Francisco Loredan cum Rosa Aurea SS. Clementis PP. XIIIThe Golden Rose is a gold ornament, which popes of the Catholic Church have traditionally blessed annually. It is occasionally conferred as a token of reverence or affection. Recipients have included churches and sanctuaries, royalty, military figures, and governments... Until the sixteenth century Golden Roses were usually awarded to male sovereigns. From the sixteenth century onwards it became more common to award them to female sovereigns and to the wives of sovereigns. The last male to receive a Golden Rose was Francesco Loredan, Doge of Venice, in 1759. 1 Osella - Francesco Loredan 1 Osella - Francesco Loredan - obverse1 Osella - Francesco Loredan - reverse © Ira & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers Features Country Republic of Venice (Italian states) Doge Francesco Loredan (1752-1762) Type Non-circulating coin Year 1759 Value 1 Osella = 4 Zecchini (80) Currency Lira (1752-1797) Composition Gold Weight 13.68 g Diameter 37 mm Shape Round Demonetized Yes References X# 316, CNI VIII# 110 Commemorative issue Papal gift of a gold rose to Venice Obverse Allegorical figure of Religion standing on pedestal, holding tall cross, St. Mark standing at lower left, doge kneeling at lower right, mintmaster's initials in exergue. Lettering: S. M. V. FRANC. LAVRED. PRINC. MVNVS. A. VIII. Reverse Large rose bush with 5 blooms in ornate vase, Roman numeral date in exergue. Lettering: ROSA. SVPER. RI - VOS. AQVARVM. Comments Issued to commemorate the gift of a gold rose made by the newly elected Pope Clement XIII to Venice. Fontes de musica: Primavera, Mot. 1 Allegro a Rev. Antonio Vivaldi.