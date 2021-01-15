San Francisco archbishop leads rosary procession to abortion clinic | SW NEWS | 187 The Archbishop of San Francisco has doused a building intended for use by the abortion-provider Planned Parenthood … More

The Archbishop of San Francisco has doused a building intended for use by the abortion-provider Planned Parenthood with solemnly blessed Holy Water. The sacramental ritual was performed by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone upon the presently unused premises on San Francisco’s Bush street on January the 9th. He was joined by about 120 others including members of the pro-life groups Life Runners and 40 Days for Life along with religious sisters from the Missionaries of Charity. Bill compelling priests to break confessional seal introduced A bill has been introduced to North Dakota’s state legislature that would compel Catholic priests to violate the seal of confession in cases of confirmed or suspected child abuse. Failure to do so could see clerics face imprisonment or heavy fines. South Dakota governor proposes bill to protect unborn babies with Down Syndrome The Governor of South Dakota is proposing a new law that would ban abortion for unborn babies with Down Syndrome. In her State of the State address delivered on January the 12th, Republican Governor Kristi Noem, expressed her desire to make South Dakota, quote, a “symbol of hope, justice, and love” for all children with Down Syndrome. US supreme court reinstates abortion pill restriction The U.S. Supreme Court has reversed the decision of a lower court suspending an in-person requirement for pregnant mothers wanting to obtain the abortion pill mifepristone during the COVID-19 pandemic. More U.S. dioceses unveil plans to mark the legalization of abortion in the United States More dioceses across the United States have been unveiling their plans to mark the 48th anniversary of abortion being legalized in the US on January the 22nd. The bishops of the state of New Jersey have announced a day of prayer and fasting in order to, quote, “remember the millions of lives lost to abortion and pray for the mothers and fathers left to suffer the tragic effects”. Archbishop Tartaglia of Glasgow dies aged 70 Tributes are being paid to the Archbishop of Glasgow, the Most Reverend Philip Tartaglia, who died on Wednesday. He was 70-years-old. The President of the Bishops Conference of Scotland, Bishop Hugh Gilbert of Aberdeen, said he would always remember Archbishop Tartaglia as, quote, “a gentle and caring pastor who combined compassion with a piercing intellect”.