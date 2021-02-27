Clicks6
Prayer: Memorare to Saint Joseph
Remember, O most chaste spouse of the Virgin Mary,
that never was it known
that anyone who asked for your help
and sought your intercession
was left unaided.
Full of confidence in your power,
I hasten to you and beg your protection.
Listen, O foster father of the Redeemer,
to my humble prayer,
and in your goodness hear and answer me.
Amen.
