Prayer: Memorare to Saint Joseph

Remember, O most chaste spouse of the Virgin Mary,that never was it knownthat anyone who asked for your helpand sought your intercessionwas left unaided.Full of confidence in your power,I hasten to you and beg your protection.Listen, O foster father of the Redeemer,to my humble prayer,and in your goodness hear and answer me.Amen.