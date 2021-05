Father Michael Copenhagen joins the show today to discuss vaccines, internet censorship, and the upcoming online conference "Truth Over Fear: COVID-19 and The Great Reset." Register for the … More

Father Michael Copenhagen joins the show today to discuss vaccines, internet censorship, and the upcoming online conference "Truth Over Fear: COVID-19 and The Great Reset." Register for the conference, in which Fr. Copenhagen will participate as a guest speaker, at www.restoretheculture.com