The Beatific Vision of the Saints

"The just will shine out, clear as the sun, in their Father’s kingdom, alleluia." – Benedictus antiphon for All Saints. This fresco of the Saints' vision of heaven is in the collegiate church of San Gimignano. The image is incomplete because the plaster obscures the faces of some of the Saints. This is fitting because we are called, by God's grace and mercy, to be numbered among the Saints, and so to see our faces among theirs.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr