THE CALM BEFORE THE BIG STORM HAS JUST BEGUN...
THE CIRCUS 2020 things going to explode
The foul attitude of the man in the video made us give up watching it after a minute or two. To try and pretend Trump is evil when he helps Christ & allows Ave Maria to be sung as a serenade of public devotion to Our Lady is to call Trump a liar or fake.. The commentator seems to see good deeds of Trump as being evil which is a dangerous position in itself, one usually adopted by those who seek …More
This is interesting...... It speaks of how it is possible to access the computer ballot listings from someone sitting in a car outside.
No wonder Trump tried to get them to stop using Mail-in Ballots. According to this presentation it's known that it's easy to hack the system and amend the votes from a location far away from where votes are being registered.
youtube.com/watch?v=ficae6x1Q5A
