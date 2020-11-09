THE CALM BEFORE THE BIG STORM HAS JUST BEGUN...

The foul attitude of the man in the video made us give up watching it after a minute or two. To try and pretend Trump is evil when he helps Christ & allows Ave Maria to be sung as a serenade of public devotion to Our Lady is to call Trump a liar or fake.. The commentator seems to see good deeds of Trump as being evil which is a dangerous position in itself, one usually adopted by those who seek … More

The foul attitude of the man in the video made us give up watching it after a minute or two. To try and pretend Trump is evil when he helps Christ & allows Ave Maria to be sung as a serenade of public devotion to Our Lady is to call Trump a liar or fake.. The commentator seems to see good deeds of Trump as being evil which is a dangerous position in itself, one usually adopted by those who seek to uprise for the sake of unchristian anarchy. I'll give it a miss thanks. God Bless. - No!