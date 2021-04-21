After 60 Years in Power, the Era of the Castros in Cuba is Coming to an End | EWTN News Nightly For the first time in six decades, the ruler of Cuba is not a Castro. It may be the end of the Castro … More





For the first time in six decades, the ruler of Cuba is not a Castro. It may be the end of the Castro era, but the Castro ideology lives on. Already President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel is now also the first Head of the island's powerful Communist Party since the revolution, to not be named Castro. Diaz-Canel was chosen on Monday as the first secretary at a closed door congress of the Cuban Communist Party, the only political party allowed on the island, after Raul Castro said he was retiring. At 61, Diaz-Canel is far younger than the 80 and 90 year olds who fought alongside Fidel Castro, and since the revolution, have occupied most of the top positions in Cuba. US officials who have met Diaz-Canel say while he is less likely to lecture about the evils of imperialism than the Castros, he is a firm believer in the system they created. Despite the injection of new blood at the top, the Cuban government is struggling to adapt to the times. An economy ravaged by COVID has led to longer and longer lines of food. The Trump administration placed some of the toughest sanctions on Cuba in decades, which President Biden so far appears reluctant to lift. Cuba's future is uncertain, but the era of the Castros' uninterrupted long rule is coming to an end. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: After 60 Years in Power, the Era of the Castros in Cuba is Coming to an End | EWTN News NightlyFor the first time in six decades, the ruler of Cuba is not a Castro. It may be the end of the Castro era, but the Castro ideology lives on. Already President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel is now also the first Head of the island's powerful Communist Party since the revolution, to not be named Castro. Diaz-Canel was chosen on Monday as the first secretary at a closed door congress of the Cuban Communist Party, the only political party allowed on the island, after Raul Castro said he was retiring. At 61, Diaz-Canel is far younger than the 80 and 90 year olds who fought alongside Fidel Castro, and since the revolution, have occupied most of the top positions in Cuba. US officials who have met Diaz-Canel say while he is less likely to lecture about the evils of imperialism than the Castros, he is a firm believer in the system they created. Despite the injection of new blood at the top, the Cuban government is struggling to adapt to the times. An economy ravaged by COVID has led to longer and longer lines of food. The Trump administration placed some of the toughest sanctions on Cuba in decades, which President Biden so far appears reluctant to lift. Cuba's future is uncertain, but the era of the Castros' uninterrupted long rule is coming to an end. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly