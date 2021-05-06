Clicks8
The Polish Episcopal Conference refuses to repent and leads the nation to hell
The media reported that the Polish Episcopal Conference had raised “serious moral objections” to the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines because they were closely linked to the killing of unborn children. But what is the attitude of the Polish bishops in reality?
Quote: “Therefore, Catholics should not agree to vaccination ... unless they are obligated by their profession.”
Response: What a guideline to use employment reasons to justify receiving an mRNA vaccine containing cell lines from an unborn baby! What is more, the bishops thus allow Catholics to commit gradual suicide through changes in the genome.
Quote: “... (Catholics may use a vaccine containing cell lines from aborted children when) they have no choice of other vaccines.”
Response: What other vaccines? Maybe Pfizer or Moderna? British researchers have found that, for example, cerebral vein thrombosis, among other serious dangers, is almost the same with Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna as with AstraZeneca. Do the bishops of Poland still not know that anti-corona mRNA vaccines are not aimed at protecting health, but rather at reducing humanity, i.e. perpetrating mass genocide?
Quote: “If they have no choice of other vaccines, they may use these preparations without moral guilt.”
Response: This statement of the Episcopal Conference contradicts Catholic teaching and is a deception of Polish Catholics.
Quote from the media: “Bishop Wróbel pointed out that the exceptional permissibility of these vaccines stems from the fact that receiving them does not mean an acceptance of abortion.”
Response: And what does it mean? Isn’t it an acceptance to have cells from children murdered by abortion injected into the body? Cooperation in abortion is punishable by excommunication. Doesn’t this punishment fall on the entire Episcopal Conference of Poland? In addition, the vaccine recommended by these bishops has other amoral aspects, too, that result not only in excommunication but also in eternal damnation in the lake of fire.
Quote from the media: “(Bishop Wróbel) says that no pregnancy was terminated at the request of the vaccine producer.”
Response: That’s a lie. Vaccine expert Pamela Acker talks about laboratory research to produce vaccines that use the cell lines of children killed by abortion. The tissue is torn from their kidneys without anaesthesia while they are still alive, even though they already feel pain! The doctor testifies that the researchers motivate the mother to let the child grow to a certain size before abortion in order to better serve laboratory purposes. (lifesitenews.com/…plains-how-aborted-baby-cells-taint-covid-vaccines)
Quote: “The vaccine is associated with abortion only through the biological material that comes from it.”
Response: What is the biological material that comes from abortion? Isn’t that a baby killed before birth?
Quote: “Catholics must express resolute opposition in every possible way ... so as not to be considered indirect supporters of abortion! ... for example by writing letters to vaccine producers...”
Response: They would express resolute opposition if, under the leadership of the bishops, they unanimously resisted this vaccination. However, the bishops, following the example of Francis Bergoglio, promote it. Killing the conscience of Catholics by telling them to write an alibi letter is clerical pharisaism!
Dear Bishops, examine your conscience: Has your Conference appealed to the Government, like the Bishops of Moldova, with the demand for a ban on dangerous vaccination? Have you published true information about fatally dangerous vaccines in a pastoral letter? Each of the Polish bishops personally as well as the entire Conference must repent of this. Why? Because the mRNA vaccine contradicts God’s and hence also moral commands in several points:
1) It changes the human genome, and thus leads to the extermination of the human race. This is a crime against the Creator and against humanity.
2) It contains nanoparticles, and thus belongs to the process leading to the chipping of humanity. A person loses free will. Being chipped, he becomes a biorobot. The Bible strongly warns against it, speaking about the punishment in the lake of fire. Polish bishops, however, recommend the mRNA vaccine!
3) The vaccine contains tissue torn out from a live unborn child before it is murdered. This is satanism!
4) According to the ideology of the reduction of humanity, the vaccination campaign leads to the genocide of six billion. This is organized mass crime. The Polish Episcopal Conference supports it and involves Catholics in it.
Pseudo Pope Bergoglio vehemently promotes a vaccine for all, which is a crime against God, the Church and humanity. On the other hand, solid top experts urgently warn against it. On 30 April-1 May, a summit will take place, featuring experts in virology and prominent personalities, including Abp Viganó, former US nuncio. He will express a true attitude on behalf of the Church, which is in accordance with God’s laws and opposed to the ideology of the NWO, and thus opposed to dangerous vaccination (rumble.com/vfq00l-contribution-to-the-upcoming-summit.html). Will the Bishops of Poland stand up for the truth and for the brave Archbishop?
Dear members of the Episcopal Conference, we hereby call on you to repent of nine crimes against God and the Polish nation!
1) You did not tell the Polish nation the truth about John Paul II. You have not admitted that he is to blame for the mass spread of the heresies of neomodernism. He covered up the crimes of paedophilia and forbade the just punishment of guilty priests. Through his fault, Masons took key positions in the Church (1983). He summoned pagan leaders to Assisi (1986) and committed an apostate act which is a serious sin against the First Commandment. In doing so, he set a criminal precedent for the whole Church. Nevertheless, you organized church parades in honour of this false saint, renamed the streets and squares with his name, and there had to be at least one statue or image in his memory in every church. When will you repent and remove the curse from the Polish nation? Knowing the truth and consciously refusing to tell it is a crime!
2) Your hypocritical silence on the spread of LGBTQ has already resulted in about 20 gay pride marches in the capital and the systematic demoralization of Polish youth. You are obliged to repent for this.
3) Why didn’t you oppose the juvenile justice system? By your silence, you have approved the crime of stealing children and giving them to sodomites! Repent!
4) Why didn’t you support the protest of the four Cardinals when they raised the Dubia against the heretical exhortation Amoris Laetitia? Repent!
5) How did you react when Bergoglio enthroned the Pachamama demon in the main basilica of the Church in 2019? You were silent or even justified the crime. Repent!
6) What did you do when Bergoglio ordered the senseless closure of churches in 2020? What would the brave primate Wyszyński do in your place? He would not be silent like you, nor would he approve of crimes with evasive phrases.
7) What did you do when the archheretic Bergoglio publicly advocated the legalization of sodomite unions in 2020? Express your disagreement! Stand up for God’s laws!
8) Why did you not respond to the so-called synodal path of the German bishops or to the advocacy by Card. Schönborn and 350 priests of the so-called blessing of sodomite unions in churches (2021)? Have you completely betrayed Catholic teaching? Are perhaps Polish bishops transferring to the satanic anti-Church of the New Age under pseudo Pope Bergoglio? Repent!
9) Bergoglio even tells brazen lies, saying that those who refuse the mRNA vaccine commit a sin and are a threat to others. In fact, the opposite is true. You promote this crime in unity with Bergoglio. How will each one of you stand God’s judgment? Hell awaits everyone who refuses to repent! And you refuse to.
Dear Bishops of Poland, may Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò be a heroic example to you of faithfulness to Christ and the Church. He clearly defends Catholic doctrine and morals. The Archbishop also fearlessly points to the danger of current vaccination. Polish Catholics and the Polish nation expect a clear word from you too, dear Bishops. If you persist in lies and stubbornly refuse to repent, you will be responsible for Poland’s genocide. Throw away cowardice, and stand up for Christ and the Polish nation!
+ Elijah
Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate
+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr
Secretary Bishops
26 April 2021
