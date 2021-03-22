NYTIMES How Close Are China and Germany? Consider ‘Little Swabia.’

The city of Taicang illustrates the tight ties between the countries — and how difficult it could be for President Biden to win allies in his campaign to isolate Beijing.
And in Erwin Gerber’s bakery nearby in Taicang, an industrial city a little more than an hour’s drive northwest of Shanghai, hungry customers can buy a loaf of country sourdough bread or a pretzel baked the way they are made in Baden-Württemberg.
“Everything you find in Germany,” Mr. Gerber said, “you will find in my bakery.”
Taicang epitomizes the deep ties between the world’s second- and fourth-largest economies. The Chinese city is so tightly knit with Germany’s industrial machine that some people call it “Little Swabia,” after the German region that the owners of many of its factories call home.
Why Biden's China Policy Faces an Obstacle in Germany
