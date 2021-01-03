Clicks2
Holy Name of Jesus
"O God, who didst constitute Thine only begotten Son the Saviour of mankind, and didst bid Him be called Jesus: mercifully grant, that we who venerate His holy Name on earth, may fully enjoy also the vision of Him in Heaven." – Collect for the feast of the Holy Name (3 Jan), celebrated today in the Extraordinary Form. My homily for today can be read here. Detail from the chapel of Mount St Mary's College in Spinkhill, Derbyshire.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
