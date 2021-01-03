Holy Name of Jesus "O God, who didst constitute Thine only begotten Son the Saviour of mankind, and didst bid Him be called Jesus: mercifully grant, that we who venerate His holy Name on earth, may … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr Holy Name of Jesus"O God, who didst constitute Thine only begotten Son the Saviour of mankind, and didst bid Him be called Jesus: mercifully grant, that we who venerate His holy Name on earth, may fully enjoy also the vision of Him in Heaven." – Collect for the feast of the Holy Name (3 Jan), celebrated today in the Extraordinary Form. My homily for today can be read here . Detail from the chapel of Mount St Mary's College in Spinkhill, Derbyshire.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr