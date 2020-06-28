If someone knocks on your door asking for all your information for a database for contact tracing of the coronavirus, beware! We know that satan fell because of his hatred and jealousy of the … More

If someone knocks on your door asking for all your information for a database for contact tracing of the coronavirus, beware! We know that satan fell because of his hatred and jealousy of the Almighty's plan for His Son to become man and the dignity of Mary in becoming the mother of God. Hence the mimicking of God's kingdom. Hence the plan for the anti-Christ, a perfectly possessed (by satan and Hitler and Mao and Stalin and Lennon, etc., etc. etc.) leader of the world (New World Order) to mimicking God's omnipresence on earth through surveillance technology. A physical mark of the beast is the chip/app showing that you have submitted to vaccination used to sterilize and filled with cells lines from aborted babies, will allow you to buy and sell and work. Keep in mind that every Planned Parenthood has a satanist "high priest" who does ritual abortions -- The highest satanic ritual -- and who consecrates aborted babies to satan. When you agree to receive the cells of aborted babies (in food or vaccines), you are opening yourself up to demonic possession or at least oppression. Such will establish the kingdom of the anti-Christ (thus satan in place of God). Will you be complicit, or will you say, "As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord!" Joshua 24:15