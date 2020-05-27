Half million pro-lifers participate in virtual March for Life | SWNEWS | 121

shalomworld Pope Francis to lead global rosary prayer Imploring the intercession of Our Lady to end the pandemic, Pope Francis will pray the rosary from the grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in the … More

shalomworld Pope Francis to lead global rosary prayer Imploring the intercession of Our Lady to end the pandemic, Pope Francis will pray the rosary from the grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in the Vatican Gardens on Saturday, May 30 at 5.30 pm (Rome time). Poll: Young people praying more during pandemic The national poll conducted by Echelon Insights for Young America's Foundation shows that 39% of American high schoolers and college students have started to pray more often amidst the pandemic. United States issues warning to UN Urging the UN to refrain from providing abortion as an “essential service” in their Covid-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has written a letter to the UN Secretary-General. Bishop Davies hails “self-giving love” of health workers Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury diocese celebrated a special Mass to pray for the NHS frontline workers and health care staff on Thursday, May 21. Bishops express disapproval of new organ donation law In response to the new opt-out system for organ donation in England, the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales have released a brief guide for Catholics. Aid to the Church in Need unveils pandemic support Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) will be providing COVID-19 emergency aid to 20,000 families in Syria. Over 500,000 participate in digital March for Life On May 23, more than 500,000 people joined the Mexican digital- March for Life.