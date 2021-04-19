UnHoly See: Satan Wants Your Mind, Body & Soul Conference

TRADCATKNIGHT: UnHoly See: Satan Wants Your Mind, Body & Soul ConferenceBy: Eric GajewskiIMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT WITHIN TOO!I am sure you all have seen this by now but since quite a few wanted me to formally comment on this disaster, thus, here I am. Folks, the Conciliar Church which has demonstrated itself to be anything but Catholic (objectively speaking) and continues waging war on humanity by making use of the Plandemic so that they can further control humanity through the Gene Therapy program that has been unleashed in every country.