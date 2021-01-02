Fatima First Saturdays - Feb 01 - Homily - Fr Josemaria Fr Josemaria gives the homily at Bloomington, IN on Feb 01, 2020, on how the First Saturdays of each month have a special place in Marian … More

Fr Josemaria gives the homily at Bloomington, IN on Feb 01, 2020, on how the First Saturdays of each month have a special place in Marian devotions associated with Fatima. Mary appeared to Lucy and asked that the faithful should devote five consecutive first Saturdays be given for the reparation for the offenses against her Immaculate Heart. Ave Maria! Mass: Saturday 3rd Week of Ordinary Time - Wkdy Readings: 1st: 2sa 12:1-7, 10-17 Resp: psa 51:12-13, 14-15, 16-17 0 Gsp: mar



