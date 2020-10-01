Bill Gates, enemy of mankind - Miles Christi - 10/01/2020 On at least four separate occasions, Bill Gates stated publicly that his goal is to reduce the world's population, through his vaccination … More

Bill Gates, enemy of mankind - Miles Christi - 10/01/2020

“Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.”





For more information about Bill Gates:



youtube.com/watch?v=LmzeYYWntxw



Source: youtube.com/watch?v=TQNz9ocoCTM For more information about Bill Gates:

Those behind the "pandemic":

“The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

World Economic Forum

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Event 201

But all this is just a simple "coincidence", of course:

It’s a scenario that was planned for, in one case just months ago, at a gathering of leaders in global finance, policy and healthcare.

The “pandemic”, a dream opportunity to establish the NWO through panic:

“COVID-19 lockdowns may be gradually easing, but anxiety about the world’s social and economic prospects is only intensifying.

There is good reason to worry:

a sharp economic downturn has already begun, and we could be facing the worst depression since the 1930s.

Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a “Great Reset” of capitalism.”

Building the story of fear: there will be no return to normal life without "mass vaccination":

“Si les Français ont globalement accepté le confinement dû à l’épidémie de COVID-19 et continuent d’appliquer les gestes barrières,

seule la vaccination de masse peut permettre d’endiguer cette épidémie et de retrouver une vie normale.

Totalitarian censorship in the "social networks" at the service of the "official story" of the WHO:

“YouTube doesn’t allow content that explicitly disputes the efficacy of the World Health Organization (WHO) or local health authorities’ recommended guidance on social distancing and self isolation that may lead people to act against that guidance.”

On at least four separate occasions, Bill Gates stated publicly that his goal is to reduce the world's population, through his vaccination coatings and the promotion of "reproductive health" (that is, contraception and abortion). This is the man who manages the health of the world population, through the WHO and GAVI. This is the man who in April decreed that all humanity should receive their vaccine against Covid-19, without which there will be no return to normalcy. This is the man who in October last year organized a planetary-scale simulation of a coronavirus pandemic.How is it possible that people are so credulous, indifferent and passive in this situation? It is necessary to know the history of Bill Gates and his objectives to better understand the origin and purpose of this artificial “pandemic”, conceived and launched from the top of world power, and executed in unison by the chain of middle managers that respond to the The global elite that pays them, whose goal is to reduce the world population, achieve the unification of the planet and obtain absolute control of the population through health terror and the imposition of the mandatory digital vaccination card.And this, pending the implementation, in the short or medium term, of the microchip that will unify all the confidential information of each one -sanitary, financial, professional and administrative-, and that will specify the absolute totalitarian control of the State over each human being . Without this microchip, you will not be able to renew your DNI or passport, nor therefore travel -because it will be universally required- or “buy or sell” -because all transactions will be carried out digitally- and it will be, most likely, unless there are going to be “provisional trials” before the definitive one-, the “mark of the beast”, about which the apostle Saint John warns us in the Apocalypse in these terms:(Ap. 13: 16-17).in partnership with theand thehosted, a high-level pandemic exercise on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY. The exercise illustrated areas where public/private partnerships will be necessary during the response to a severe pandemic in order to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences.”“As the coronavirus outbreak approaches a pandemic, global leaders and health officials are scrambling to contain the fallout. That has sparked quarantines and other emergency action around the world.Bloomberg’s Janet Wu was there and brings us this report.”But, while this outcome is likely, it is not unavoidable. To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions.Or, la vaccination est un choix individuel. C’est pourquoi il est primordial pour les autorités sanitaires d’anticiper les intentions des Français en matière de vaccination contre la COVID-19. Dans cette optique, Santé publique et ses partenaires lancent une enquête en population générale visant comprendre l’adoption des mesures de protection et mesurer l’acceptabilité de la population à la vaccination COVID-19.”New from Remnant TV - “Dear Friends: Well, no surprise here, but YouTube has begun removing some RTV videos. Why? Here's what they told me this morning: It's becauseThe handwriting's on the wall, obviously, which is why we're working hard this week on updating and launching our own independent RTV video platform.”