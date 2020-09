Julia asks Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab if he knows how many people in England aged under 60 without underlying health conditions have died of Covid-19 since February. Dominic Raab: "I would love … More

Julia asks Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab if he knows how many people in England aged under 60 without underlying health conditions have died of Covid-19 since February. Dominic Raab: "I would love for you to tell me." Julia: "307."