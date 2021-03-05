Anathema against Prof Jozef Glasa, MD, for promoting a crime against God and humanity

The Slovak nation is outraged by the media statements of the Catholic physician Jozef Glasa, a member of the Subcommittee on Bioethics of the Theological Commission of the Episcopal Conference of Slovakia (KBS). In a TV broadcast, he likened the dangerous mRNA vaccine to the gift of the birth of the Saviour. This is blasphemy! Moreover, he shamelessly and suggestively intimidated the believers by saying that those who refuse to receive the vaccine commit a serious sin. This is another malicious lie and manipulation. The authority of a Catholic physician and expert, who is closely associated with the Conference of Bishops of Slovakia (KBS), has been abused for a mass campaign and a grave crime against God, the Church and the nation. By his act, Prof Jozef Glasa, MD, has brought on himself the punishment of excommunication from the Church of Christ – anathema (Gal 1:8-9). If he persists in obstinacy and refuses to repent, he will be eternally condemned. Catholic believers must distance themselves from him as from a man who consciously deceives them and drags them into the abyss of hell.The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate has declared, and hereby makes public, an anathema on the above-mentioned Prof Jozef Glasa, MD. Furthermore, this Patriarchate appeals to the believers not to listen to him and other agitators because with their lies they put at risk both their earthly and eternal life.The Patriarchate hereby calls on Jozef Glasa, MD, to repent in public as soon as possible and thus to remove the spiritual curse which he has brought on himself.+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate5 March 2021Subscribe to BCP newsletters