Habits that Lead to Holiness: Tips from Fr. Mark Mary Ames of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal

Father Mark Mary Ames, Director of Communications for the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, has written a new book outlining the small steps the faithful can take to find great Holiness. The book, "Habits for Holiness: Small Steps for Making Big Spiritual Progress," is based on 800 years of Franciscan teaching, starting with its founder, Saint Francis of Assisi. Fr. Mark joins to explain what are practical ways that lay people can strive for Holiness each day. He shares how a busy family can find time for Holiness and why it is important for a family to pursue Holiness together. Fr. Mark discusses why recreation, exercise, proper rest, healthy eating and good, clean fun are important in the marathon of life. He gives his insight into how having these habits has helped him in his own life, especially in his work with the disadvantaged in the South Bronx in New York. Fr. Mark also tells us where viewers can get his book.