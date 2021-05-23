'Abortion is the greatest evil of our time' Powerful sermon from an Irish priest

Nice sermon, but the shedding of innocent blood ranks 4 among the commandments! It is not wrong to believe that blasphemy against the Holy Ghost, such as is spewed out from Rome is a far greater sin then abortion. Because we have truly lost the sense of the Faith we make lesser things a greater evil and close our eyes to the real problem! Consider all the arrogance of the post concilliar popes … More

Nice sermon, but the shedding of innocent blood ranks 4 among the commandments! It is not wrong to believe that blasphemy against the Holy Ghost, such as is spewed out from Rome is a far greater sin then abortion. Because we have truly lost the sense of the Faith we make lesser things a greater evil and close our eyes to the real problem! Consider all the arrogance of the post concilliar popes and their indifference to, or egregious attacks upon the Mother of God, and her Fatima requests! All their heinous acts of apostasy and idolatry are nothing less then blasphemy against the Holy Ghost himself, as He is Creator of Mary, Spouse, and Confidant, Who has given Her the mission of Mother of God and Mediatrix of all Graces! Veni Creator Spiritus!