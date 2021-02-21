Dr. Mark Strand of North Dakota Explains the Success of the State's Vaccine Rollout In the U.S., some of the states with the smallest populations are having the greatest success when it comes to the … More





In the U.S., some of the states with the smallest populations are having the greatest success when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control, New Mexico, North Dakota and West Virginia are the top three states ranked by the percentage of vaccines administered of those distributed to them. Professor at the North Dakota State University School of Pharmacy and Department of Public Health, Dr. Mark Strand, joins to discuss why he believes North Dakota has been so successful in its vaccine rollout. Earlier this week, the COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. was identified in North Dakota. Dr. Strand shares what is known about those cases. As a public health expert and an educator, the professor at North Dakota State University gives his perspective on whether it is safe to return to the classroom yet in U.S.