Vile blasphemies against the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart are drastically increasing in number and intensity. We must make reparation! Please seriously consider committing to doing the First Nine Fridays and the First Five Saturdays devotions in 2020. Make this your New Year's resolution!
Further information:
First Fridays: The next First Friday devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus is on January 3rd 2020. Make reparation to the Sacred Heart!
First Saturdays: The next First Saturday is on January 4th 2020. Please do the First Saturday devotion as requested by Our Lady at Fatima. Sister Lucia has said that war or peace depend on it.
