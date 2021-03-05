New Roe v Wade Movie Tells the Real Story Behind the Famous Supreme Court Case | EWTN News Nightly A movie is set to be released next month that will tell the inside story of one of the most famous… More





A movie is set to be released next month that will tell the inside story of one of the most famous and controversial court cases in U.S. history, Roe v Wade. The movie seeks to reveal the truth behind the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case that legalized abortion. The film's co-writer says the real story is not the one being taught in schools. The movie opens on Good Friday, April 2nd. Executive Producer of 'Roe v Wade' and Pastoral Associate of Priests for Life, Dr. Alveda King, joins to talk more about this movie, her involvement and why it was important for her. The movie is said to tell the real story of how Roe v Wade was decided by the Supreme Court, Dr. King shares what is in this movie that people don't know or would be surprised to know. She tells us why it's important for people to watch the movie and then do research. Dr. King discusses why she believes the movie is important for everyone to see, not just pro-lifers, especially in today's climate. She also gives her perspective on the Biden administration and what she has seen from them so far when it comes to protecting the unborn.