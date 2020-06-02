OFFICIAL WEBSITE United Nations New World Order

LET'S TAKE OUR PLANET BACK.
About
The United Nations New World Order Project is a global, high-level initiative founded in 2008 to advance a new economic paradigm, a new political order, and more broadly, a new world order for humankind, which achieves the UN’s Global Goals for Sustainable Development by 2030, and the happiness, well-being, and freedom of all life on Earth by 2050. unnwo.org
UN Happytalism
A New Economic System, Socio-Political Philosophy, And Human Development Paradigm Which Places The Primacy Of Happiness, Well-being, and Freedom At The Center Of Human Development And All Life. happytalism.com
UN International day of Happiness
happinessday.org
World Happiness Academy
World Happiness Fest
the world's most diverse, polycentric and comprehensive forum of happiness and well-being thought leaders, activists, shapers & game-changers. academy.happinessfest.world
Towards a 'new world order of information'; a voice from the Third World 1977 unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000046570
European Union Indispensable Partner of United Nations, Ready to Build Cooperative New World Order, Its Top Diplomat Tells Security Council 9 May 2017 www.un.org/press/en/2017/sc12814.doc.htm
Crisis Calls for New World Economic Order
Former presidents and high-ranking officials met at ECLAC headquarters to discuss the political dimension of the current international scenario.
(13 July 2009) The need to establish a new world economic order and a multilateral framework to oversee this new system was the main focus of attention of former Heads of State and international leaders gathered this morning at ECLAC headquarters in Santiago, Chile, for a meeting of the Club de Madrid.
The meeting, titled "The Political Dimensions of the Global Economic Crisis: A Latin American Perspective", was ... www.cepal.org/cgi-bin/getProd.asp
unnwo.org
Clicks114
- Report
Social networks
A to-do on Christ’s list and he is doing it. Soon.
1977 Towards a 'new world order of information'; a voice from the Third World unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000046570