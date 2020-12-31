Clicks4
China approves first homegrown Covid-19 vaccine by Sinopharm for general use | The World.
Health authorities in China have approved a Covid-19 vaccine developed by an affiliate of state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm. It's claimed the drug is almost 80 per cent effective and the state aims to make it free of charge to all citizens. Yvonne Yong reports.
