Saint Rafqa - March 23

when Rafka was six. She and her step-mother never got along. The

of Mourad Saber Shabaq al-Rayes and Rafqa Gemayel. Her

Daughter and only

Daughter and only

of Mourad Saber Shabaq al-Rayes and Rafqa Gemayel. Her

when Rafka was six. She and her step-mother never got along. The

worked as a

from age 11 to 15, announcing at age 14 that she felt a call to

. Her

objected, but at 21 she became a

in the Marian Order of the Immaculate Conception at Bikfaya, taking the religious name Anissa (= Agnes), and making her final vows in

.

Sacred Heart of Jesus

Order of Saint Anthony of the Maronites

Baladiya Order

Rafqa

Rebecca

Born