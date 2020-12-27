The family as a cradle of life and faith! (Pope Francis) The family as a cradle of life and faith Liturgy of Sunday December 27 Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph Christmas is the … More

Liturgy of Sunday December 27 Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph



Christmas is the mystery of God's Love that makes him close, makes him close to man, makes him a man like us. The Word of God, sent by the Father, enters history like all men ... In fact, Jesus is born into a family. He has got a mother, Maria, and an adoptive father, Joseph. The Son of God and Mary does not come into the world to make us less men, but more than men: Children of God! And he does not do it by taking away from us the tests, but by teaching us to face it; he does not eliminate storms, he teaches us to walk on them; he does not take away our suffering, he teaches us to bear it with courage. And he frees us from death, teaching us to pass through it ... until to the glory of the Resurrection.