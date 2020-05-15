Cardinal Nichols: “We Would Like a Bit More Sensitivity from the Government”

Governmental plans have emerged to keep British religious buildings closed until July.
Westminster Cardinal Nichols replied to this on BBC Radio (May 15), “We would like a bit more sensitivity from the government.”
Churches should be opened because private prayer in the church “helps people’s inner stability” and because “the faiths” are a “terrific motivator” for helping the poor, Nichols argued.
He asks for “differentiated thinking” because private prayer in a Catholic church is important but less so in a Pentecostal assembly hall or in a mosque.
There is evidence that it was the bishops who encouraged the government to close the churches.
"They also reminded the public of the liberty of the Catholic Church who "firmly asserts her autonomy to govern, worship, and teach," thus making clear that the state has not the authority to decide over church closures. So far, more than 38,000 people have signed this text"
