On that (extraordinary first New Testament Pentecost), the disciples were gathered in one place.

Suddenly a sound like a violent wind blowing came from heaven and filled the entire house where they were sitting. And tongues spreading out like a fire appeared to them and came to rest on each one of them. All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit, and they began to speak in other languages as the Spirit enabled them. Now there were devout Jews from every nation under heaven residing in Jerusalem. When this sound occurred, a crowd gathered and was in confusion, because each one heard them speaking in his own language. Completely baffled, they said, "Aren’t all these who are speaking Galileans? And how is it that each one of us hears them in our own native language? Parthians, Medes, Elamites, and residents of Mesopotamia, Judea and Cappadocia, Pontus and the province of Asia, Phrygia and Pamphylia, Egypt and the parts of Libya near Cyrene, and visitors from Rome, both Jews and proselytes, Cretans and Arabs—we hear them speaking in our own languages about the great deeds God has done!" All were astounded and greatly confused, saying to one another, "What does this mean?" Acts 2,1-13

Fire is frequently a symbol of God’s presence. We see it when Moses encounters the burning bush in Exodus 3. We see it again with the fire at Mount Sinai in Exodus 19,18. We see it in the pillar of fire that accompanied the Israelites (Exodus 13,21) From the account of the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah (Genesis 19,24)

That is how John the Baptist seems to think of our Lord’s baptism of fire, at least in part:

"I baptize you with water, for repentance, but the one coming after me is more powerful than I am—I am not worthy to carry his sandals. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire...!" Matthew 3,11

Jesus replied: "I tell you the solemn truth, unless a person is born from above, he cannot see the Kingdom of God!" Nicodemus said to him: "How can a man be born when he is old? He cannot enter his mother’s womb and be born a second time, can he?" Jesus answered: "I tell you the solemn truth... unless a person is born of water and spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God. What is born of the flesh is flesh, and what is born of the Spirit is spirit. Do not be amazed that I said to you: ‘You must all be born from above.’ The wind blows wherever it will, and you hear the sound it makes, but do not know where it comes from and where it is going. So it is with everyone who is born of the Spirit." John 3,3-8

It would seem, therefore, that the sound like a violent wind signaled the descent of the Spirit in a mighty way. Luke is careful to inform us that the sound like a mighty rushing wind came from heaven. In Luke’s account of the baptism of our LORD, he is careful to tell us that the heavens were opened, and the inference is clear that the dove that descended came from heaven, to rest and abide on the LORD JESUS. So, too, the words of the Father came from heaven. All of this is to make it very plain that what happened at our LORD´S baptism and what happened at Pentecost originated with GOD.