HOLY TUESDAY + + +Jesus told to Peter:« Where I am going, you cannotfollow Me now, but you will follow later. »(John 13, 36)Jesus knows very well what awaits Him,now that Judas is going out to deliver him.He also knows that Peter is going to deny Him.He sees very well that in our human heart,fear can prevent us to follow Him to the Cross.Without the Holy Spirit, our desireto follow Him, weakens.This is why He answers His disciple“You will follow later. "...He surely means when Peterwill receive the Holy Spirit ...this Strength from Above.(L.C.)