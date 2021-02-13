Clicks8
"I am a dog!", a book aimed at children which narrates the story of a "short, courageous white kitten" who sought to be publicly recognized as a dog. At the end of the children’s story, the cat gets …More
In explaining the story "for parents and educators,” Scholas says that "our image and sense of ourselves develops throughout our lives."
