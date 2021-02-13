"I am a dog!", a book aimed at children which narrates the story of a "short, courageous white kitten" who sought to be publicly recognized as a dog. At the end of the children’s story, the cat gets … More

At the end of the children’s story, the cat gets the dogs to recognize him as one of them thanks to the arguments made in the kitten’s favor by a donkey that identifies as a horse.

In explaining the story "for parents and educators,” Scholas says that "our image and sense of ourselves develops throughout our lives."