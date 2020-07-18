July 18 - Saint Frederick of Utrecht

St Jude Church Udayanagar Daily Saint Series by catechism children of St Jude Sunday School Udayanagar. Today's video is about Saint Frederick of Utrecht, Martyr, Bishop – died on 18 July 8383 by … More

St Jude Church Udayanagar Daily Saint Series by catechism children of St Jude Sunday School Udayanagar. Today's video is about Saint Frederick of Utrecht, Martyr, Bishop – died on 18 July 8383 by being stabbed to death just after saying Mass. He was a great missionary in the Northern Netherlands to dispel the paganism which still subsisted there.