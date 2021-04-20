Republican Lawmakers Introduce Several Pro-Life Bills to Prevent Tax Dollars Going to Abortions On Capitol Hill, the race to prevent tax dollars from being spent on abortions in the United States … More





On Capitol Hill, the race to prevent tax dollars from being spent on abortions in the United States and beyond is on. Several bills are being introduced to prevent the nation's largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, from receiving funds. Conservatives say that since the confirmation of Xavier Becerra to Health and Human Services Secretary, the Biden administration has made it clear they do not want to maintain Hyde Amendment protections, and want to prioritize funding for abortion instead of actual healthcare. Senator Marsha Blackburn says, "Our concerns are how quickly this administration is moving towards a pro-abortion position." The Tennessee Republican adds that with Democrats in charge of the House, Senate and White House, they continue to push their radical agenda on Capitol Hill. She also believes that her bill, the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, should have been considered bipartisan. Republican Senators James Lankford of Oklahoma and Joni Ernst of Iowa just introduced the project funding for the Women's Health Care Act. This bill prevents any taxpayer dollars from going to the nation's largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood. Pro-life organizations, such as March for Life Action, say they will continue to follow the actions of the HHS Secretary and current administration closely. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Republican Lawmakers Introduce Several Pro-Life Bills to Prevent Tax Dollars Going to AbortionsOn Capitol Hill, the race to prevent tax dollars from being spent on abortions in the United States and beyond is on. Several bills are being introduced to prevent the nation's largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, from receiving funds. Conservatives say that since the confirmation of Xavier Becerra to Health and Human Services Secretary, the Biden administration has made it clear they do not want to maintain Hyde Amendment protections, and want to prioritize funding for abortion instead of actual healthcare. Senator Marsha Blackburn says, "Our concerns are how quickly this administration is moving towards a pro-abortion position." The Tennessee Republican adds that with Democrats in charge of the House, Senate and White House, they continue to push their radical agenda on Capitol Hill. She also believes that her bill, the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, should have been considered bipartisan. Republican Senators James Lankford of Oklahoma and Joni Ernst of Iowa just introduced the project funding for the Women's Health Care Act. This bill prevents any taxpayer dollars from going to the nation's largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood. Pro-life organizations, such as March for Life Action, say they will continue to follow the actions of the HHS Secretary and current administration closely. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly