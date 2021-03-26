Intimidation: Gaystapo Persecutes Faithful For Proclaiming Catholic Faith

French prosecution recently indicted Renaissance catholique, a French Catholic lay association, for having called “to discriminate against a group of people because of their sexual orientation.”
The group's "crime": They published on their webpage the “June 2019 Declaration” of two Cardinals (Burke, Pujats) and three bishops (Schneider, Peta, Lenga).
Renaissance catholique is persecuted for the following statement, a quote from a June 2003 document of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith under Cardinal Ratzinger,
"The civil power may not establish civil or legal unions between two persons of the same sex that plainly imitate the union of marriage, even if such unions do not receive the name of marriage, since such unions would encourage grave sin for the individuals who are in them and would be a cause of grave scandal for others."
Jean-Pierre Maugendre, the founder of Renaissance catholique, told LifeSiteNews.com (March 4) that the trial will decide whether the Church is still free to preach its moral teaching. Maugendre confirmed that Francis’ support for homosex liaison has "undoubtedly" facilitated the prosecution.
He observed that the goal of the very expensive and time-consuming court proceedings is to intimidate bishops, priests and the faithful, and to stigmatise them through the oligarch media.
In recent years, the French politicians Christine Boutin and Christian Vanneste were prosecuted for quoting the Bible and for making comparable statements.
