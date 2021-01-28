Clicks1
Pope's visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau Pope Francis praying in front of the Death Wall, where the prisoners of the Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz were shot. Oswiecim (Poland) 29th July 2016 © …More
Pope's visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau
Pope Francis praying in front of the Death Wall, where the prisoners of the Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz were shot. Oswiecim (Poland) 29th July 2016 © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk
Source: Catholic Church (England and Wales) on Flickr
