From: Catholic Church (England and Wales)
Pope's visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau Pope Francis praying in front of the Death Wall, where the prisoners of the Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz were shot. Oswiecim (Poland) 29th July 2016 © …More
Pope's visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau

Pope Francis praying in front of the Death Wall, where the prisoners of the Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz were shot. Oswiecim (Poland) 29th July 2016 © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk

Source: Catholic Church (England and Wales) on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
