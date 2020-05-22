Catholic priests arrested for trying to save unborn babies | SW News 119

shalomworld on May 20 2020 Four members of the Red Rose Rescue, including Fr. Fidelis Moscinski and Fr. Stephen Imbarrato were arrested last Thursday for trying to dissuade mothers who had come to … More

shalomworld on May 20 2020 Four members of the Red Rose Rescue, including Fr. Fidelis Moscinski and Fr. Stephen Imbarrato were arrested last Thursday for trying to dissuade mothers who had come to abort their babies at two different late-term abortion facilities in Washington D.C. The Red Rose Rescue is a peaceful outreach organized by Citizens for a Pro-Life Society to rescue unborn babies from abortion. The arrest of Fr. Fidelis Moscinski occurred at Capital Women’s Services which offers abortions even up to 36 weeks of pregnancy. Fr. Moscinski, a Franciscan Friar of the Renewal, and pro-lifer Will Goodman were arrested for entering the facility to encourage mothers to keep their babies. Pope Francis: St. John Paul II was a man of prayer On Monday, Pope Francis celebrated Mass at the tomb of St. John Paul II to mark the Polish Pope’s 100th birth anniversary. In his homily Pope Francis recalled the legacy of St. John Paul II. Pope Francis said that John Paul II was a man of prayer. The Holy Father also stated that Pope John Paul was very close to his flock during his papacy. Pope Francis said that shepherds should be close to their flocks. Bishop Mark Davies expresses disappointment in UK's relaxation policies Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury Diocese has expressed his discontent in the British government's new COVID-19 relaxation policies, which prevents re-opening of churches before July 4. He said that the "spiritual need" of people has been reduced to the “dimension of the leisure industry” by the government. The bishop said that keeping churches closed while allowing garden centers to open is ‘regrettable.’ Primary schools have also been granted permission to re-open on June 1. Bishop Davies said that “it would represent a false understanding of the human person to develop a public policy driven by the need to re-start the economy and some limited leisure and commercial facilities such as garden centers while requiring all churches to remain closed.” National Rosary Rally to take place on Pentecost Sunday Meanwhile, Pentecost Sunday on May 31st will see every diocese across England, Wales and Scotland take part in a Rosary Rally to ask Mary the Mother of God for protection and deliverance from the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative is being spearheaded by Bishop John Keenan of Paisley in Scotland. Australia to be entrusted to Mary The bishops of Australia will entrust the country to the care of Mary Help of Christians on her feast day, May 24. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Australians’ lives, including their worship, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Australia announced that the country will be entrusted to its official patroness, Mary Help of Christians. The decision was taken during the plenary meeting of bishops held during May 7-14, through video-conferencing platform. In a letter addressed to the faithful, the bishops congratulated the government for their prompt and prudent responses and healthcare workers for their "exceptional spirit of self-sacrifice." Pope Francis adds St. Faustina’s feast day to Roman Calendar The Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments has issued a decree, establishing the optional memorial of Saint Maria Faustina Kowalska, in the General Roman Calendar. Signed by Prefect Cardinal Robert Sarah and Secretary Archbishop Arthur Roche on May 18, the decree inscribes the celebration of the optional memorial of Saint Faustina on October 5. As the apostle of Divine Mercy, Saint Maria Faustina was remembered along with the Feast of Divine Mercy and Divine Mercy Chaplet. The decree states that the decision was made by Pope Francis in response to “the petitions and wishes of pastors, religious women, and men, as well as associations of the faithful and having considered the influence exercised by the spirituality of Saint Faustina in different parts of the world.” Shalom World wins Gabriel Awards Shalom World, a powerful presence in media evangelization, has been selected as ‘the Television Station of the Year’ by Catholic Press Association of the United States & Canada and has won the prestigious Gabriel Awards for the year 2020. The Gabriel Awards is an annual contest to recognize the best in film, broadcasting, and cross-platform media. Shalom World was selected from among the frontline channels such as EWTN and The Catholic TV Network. Shalom World has also secured awards in three other categories. In the category of ‘Videos Promoting Attendance in Religious Places’, The Journal: Martyrs Shrine, one of Shalom World’s many original programs, has gained the first place. The Journal is a series of travelogues on world-famous Christian pilgrimage sites. In ‘The Best Television Website’ category, Shalom World website has obtained an honorable mention. ‘Little Douglings’ also received honorable mention in ‘Children’s Narrative-television’ category. Praveen Sonichen of Shalom Media Canada is the producer of The Martyr’s Shrine and Little Douglings.