Novena To Our Lady Of Fatima

Pray for 9 consecutive days

Most Holy Virgin, who has deigned to come to Fatima to reveal to the three little shepherds the treasures of graces hidden in the recitation of the Rosary, inspire our hearts with a sincere love of this devotion, so that by meditating on the mysteries of our redemption that are recalled in it, we may gather the fruits and obtain the

Pray 3 sets of : 1 Our Father, 1 Hail Mary, and 1 Glory Be

Litany of Our Lady of Fatima

Feast Day: May 13

Prayers Taught to the Children at Fatima

Our Lady's Requests at Fatima

Most Holy Virgin, who has deigned to come to Fatima to reveal to the three little shepherds the treasures of graces hidden in the recitation of the Rosary, inspire our hearts with a sincere love of this devotion, so that by meditating on the mysteries of our redemption that are recalled in it, we may gather the fruits and obtain the conversion of sinners, the conversion of Russia, and this favor that I so earnestly seek, request which I ask of you in this novena, for the greater glory of God, for your own honor, and for the good of all people. Amen.Our Lady of Fatima, Pray for our beloved country.Our Lady of Fatima, Sanctify our clergy.Our Lady of Fatima, Make our Catholics more fervent.Our Lady of Fatima, Guide and inspire those who govern us.Our Lady of Fatima, Cure the sick who confide in thee.Our Lady of Fatima, Console the sorrowful who trust in thee.Our Lady of Fatima, Help those who invoke thine aid.Our Lady of Fatima, Deliver us from all dangers.Our Lady of Fatima, Help us to resist temptation.Our Lady of Fatima, Obtain for us all that we lovingly ask of thee.Our Lady of Fatima, Help those who are dear to us.Our Lady of Fatima, Bring to Holy Catholic Church those who are in error.Our Lady of Fatima, Give us back our ancient fervor.Our Lady of Fatima, Obtain for us pardon of our manifold sins and offenses.Our Lady of Fatima, Bring all men to the feet of thy Divine Child.Our Lady of Fatima, Obtain peace for the world.O Mary conceived without sin,Pray for us who have recourse to thee.Immaculate Heart of Mary, Pray for us now and at the hour of our death. Amen.Let Us Pray: O God of infinite goodness and mercy, fill our hearts with a great confidence in Thy dear Mother, whom we invoke under the title of Our Lady of the Rosary and Our Lady of Fatima, and grant us by her powerful intercession all the graces, spiritual and temporal, which we need. Through Christ Our Lord. Amen.Pardon PrayerO My God, I believe, I adore, I trust, and I love you! And I beg pardon for those who do not believe, do not adore, do not trust, and do not love you.Prayer of ReparationO Most Holy Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, I adore thee profoundly. I offer thee the most precious Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ, present in all the tabernacles of the world, in reparation for the outrages, sacrileges and indifferences by which He is offended. By the infinite merits of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and the Immaculate Heart of Mary, I beg of thee the conversion of poor sinners.Eucharistic PrayerMost Holy Trinity, I adore you! My God, my god, I love you in the Most Blessed Sacrament!Sacrifice PrayerO my Jesus, it is for love of you, in reparation for the offenses committed against the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and for the conversion of poor sinners.Rosary Decade PrayerO my Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of hell. Lead all souls to Heaven, especially those most in need of Thy mercy.Do you know the requests of Our Lady of Fatima to bring peace to the world?She promised that when a sufficient number of people fulfill her requests, "Russia will be converted and a period of peace will be granted to the world."Apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary have occurred periodically in the history of the Church since the time of St. Gregory the Wonder-worker (who died in 270 AD). And, when these apparitions did occur, it is plausible to believe that there must have been a serious reson that called for a special message for God's people. Our concern is with the apparitions at Fatima, Portugal, which took place successively on the 13th day of the month from May until October in 1917.At the conclusion of her first appearance on May 13, 1917, Our Lady told the 3 children, Lucia, Jacinta, and Francisco: "Say the Rosary every day to obtain peace for the world and the end of the war."In the apparition of July 13, the Blessed Virgin added 2 more requests: devotion to her Immaculate Heart and Communions of reparation on the first Saturday of each month. Then, in the apparition on September 13, she again stressed the importance of the daily recitation of the Rosary.In the final apparition in October, Our Lady identified herself as the Lady of the Rosary, again urging its daily recitation.Why did she repeatedly insist on the praying of the Rosary? First of all, we should note that praying this devotion is much more than the automatic repetition of words (the Our Father, Hail Mary, and Glory Be); it is primarily a mental prayer. This is why one of the 20 mysteries--joyful, luminous, sorrowful, and glorious--is announced at the beginning of each decade of the Rosary. The announced mystery becomes the subject matter of the reflection and meditation.